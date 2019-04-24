Golden Boy and DAZN have announced that their new monthly boxing series, Thursday Night Fights, will be distributed to regional cable channels throughout the U.S. including NBC Sports Regionals, Spectrum Sportsnet, AT&T SportsNet, and Root Sports Networks. The combination of these regional sports networks brings the reach of Thursday Night Fights to 62 million U.S. households.

Thursday Night Fights will continue with its second installment this week in an event headlined by the 10-round rematch between super lightweight contender Yves Ulysse Jr. (17-1, 9 KOs) and Steve Claggett (27-5-2, 17 KOs) at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif.

The monthly series will continue on the following dates:

May 16, 2019

June 13, 2019

July 18, 2019

August 22, 2019

September 26, 2019

October 24, 2019

November 14, 2019

December 5, 2019

Details for these upcoming cards will be announced in the near future.