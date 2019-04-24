Golden Boy and DAZN have announced that their new monthly boxing series, Thursday Night Fights, will be distributed to regional cable channels throughout the U.S. including NBC Sports Regionals, Spectrum Sportsnet, AT&T SportsNet, and Root Sports Networks. The combination of these regional sports networks brings the reach of Thursday Night Fights to 62 million U.S. households.
Thursday Night Fights will continue with its second installment this week in an event headlined by the 10-round rematch between super lightweight contender Yves Ulysse Jr. (17-1, 9 KOs) and Steve Claggett (27-5-2, 17 KOs) at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif.
The monthly series will continue on the following dates:
May 16, 2019
June 13, 2019
July 18, 2019
August 22, 2019
September 26, 2019
October 24, 2019
November 14, 2019
December 5, 2019
Details for these upcoming cards will be announced in the near future.