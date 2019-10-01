Photos: Tom Hogan -Hoganphotos/ GGG Promotions

In the main fight this weekend, former world champion Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin (39-1-1, 35 KOs) looks to regain one of his former belts on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Golovkin takes on Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-1, 10 KOs) for the vacant IBF middleweight world title.



Oddsmakers have Golovkin as about a 5:1 favorite to beat Derevyanchenko, who has the unique distinction of getting both Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez stripped of the IBF belt for not making a mandatory defense against him.

The 37-year-old Golovkin looked good in a media workout in New York City for the DAZN-streamed fight.



–

