Boxeo Telemundo returns with its 30th anniversary fall series featuring a classic battle between Puerto Rico and Mexico. Unbeaten WBO #8 Jr welterweight contender Yomar “The Magic” Alamo(17-0 12 KO’s) of Aguas Buenas faces Mexican City’s Antonio “Toño” Moran Escobar(24-4 17 KO’s) 10 Rounds for the WBO/NABO title. The bout will take place at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

On hand in the event will be President of the WBO Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel, as the WBO will commemorate Amanda Serrano, Who recently claimed a sixth world title in six different weight classes. The historical feat is the first time ever seen in women’s boxing.

This championship fight will kick off a series of events billed “Tournament Of Champions” where the WBO is offering a platform with special guest to their champions ahead of the convention that will take place December 2-6 in Tokyo Japan.

“It is an honor for me to be the headliner in this great WBO event” said Alamo “Friday night will be a big day for Puerto Rico to celebrate both Amanda Serrano and my 2nd title defense.

“This is a special night for the people of Puerto Rico, as Kissimmee is a second home to many outside the Island,” said promoter Tuto Zabala Jr. “We look forward to another great night of boxing with a main event that promises fireworks.”

7 more bouts scheduled, doors open at 7pm, first fight 8pm. Tickets still available on ticketmaster.com or visiting the box office at Osceola Heritage Park.

“The Magic” Alamo vs “Toño” Moran airs Friday October 4th 11:35EST/10:35 CT Check local listings on Telemundo.