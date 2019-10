Promoter Eddie Hearn has announced on social media that former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has pulled out of the October 26 fight with Derek Chisora due to illness. “We are working on a suitable replacement and will make a further announcement this week,” said Hearn.

Parker-Chisora was to be the co-feature to the World Boxing Super Series super lightweight final between Regis Prograis (24-0, 20 KOs) and Josh Taylor (15-0, 12 KOs) at London’s 02 Arena.