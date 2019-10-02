Boxeo Telemundo returns Friday with its 30th anniversary fall series featuring a classic battle between Puerto Rico and Mexico as super lightweight Antonio “Tono” Moran (24-3, 17 KOs) of Mexico, City, Mexico challengee NABO champion Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (17-0, 12 KOs) of Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico at Osceola Heritage Park, in Kissimmee, Florida.



Moran is looking to rebound from his loss to Devin Haney this past May. Haney went on win the WBC interim lightweight title his next fight. Not one to shy away from top opposition, Moran now faces the unbeaten local favorite Alamo.

What is the key to moving forward since the loss to Haney?

Honestly, I am moving forward and focused on my fight this Friday.

How was training in the U.S. different for you?

There were some adjustments. The quality of sparring went really well.

You have said in the past you like to extend your fights to the distance which your opponent does as well. How do you plan to still be the more effective?

I am just going to fight my fight as usual and make any necessary adjustments

Do you feel that you will need to be more aggressive than normal with him being the local fan favorite?

I definitely want to be decisive in victory. I need to be sure to win rounds clearly with no doubt.

Your styles seem to be more of a technical matchup, but the Mexico vs Puerto boxing rivalry has produced consistent fireworks. Do you feel your fight could end up this way giving the styles?

It’s an important fight for both of our careers. We both have a lot of pride and want to win this fight. I think it will end up being an exciting fight.

# # #

Six more bouts scheduled, doors open at 7pm, first fight 8pm. Tickets still available on ticketmaster.com or visiting the box office at Osceola Heritage Park.