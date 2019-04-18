Former two-division champion Danny “Swift” Garcia and welterweight contender Adrian Granados took part in a media workout Wednesday as they near their main event showdown that headlines Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes this Saturday night from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Here is what the fighters had to say Wednesday from Churchill Boxing Club in Santa Monica:



Danny Garcia: “You watch Danny Garcia fights you know I’m always swinging trying to knock people out. Expect another can’t-miss fight on Saturday…I know what Granados brings to the table, but I believe in my skills and the hard work we put into camp. The plan is, of course, to get a knockout and look spectacular, but I’m more than ready to go 12 hard rounds.”

Adrian Granados: “I don’t think Danny is looking past me, but I know he has bigger plans. I’m here to interrupt those plans. I have my own plans. I’m going to catapult myself to where I belong and where I should have always been…for this fight I’m taking it out of anybody else’s hands.