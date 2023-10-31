ESPN has announced that the planned December 23 undisputed title showdown between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has been delayed. Fury suffered a cut on his forehead and a rougher than expected outing in his split decision win over Francis Ngannou last weekend, so “The Gypsy King” needs some extra time to recover. The bout is now mooted for February at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Too good for to be truth
Good. I want the coward at his best when Usyk beats him.
Fury’s already starting the weasling out process. Next what, he’ll be demanding 99% of the money?
Aww the Big Dosser needs time to heal from the Whuppin from Ngannou. LOL
Fury realized that he has to actually train for this fight………
I think it would be more interesting a rematch with Ngannou, and then Usyk facing the winner.