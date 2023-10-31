October 31, 2023
Boxing News

Fury-Usyk delayed

ESPN has announced that the planned December 23 undisputed title showdown between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has been delayed. Fury suffered a cut on his forehead and a rougher than expected outing in his split decision win over Francis Ngannou last weekend, so “The Gypsy King” needs some extra time to recover. The bout is now mooted for February at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

