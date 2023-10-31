Last weekend the focus was on heavyweights and super featherweights. This weekend it’s again heavyweights and super featherweights in the spotlight with a cruiserweight world title fight in the bargain.
DAZN kicks off the action with IBF super featherweight world title clash between champion Joe Cordina (16-0, 9 KOs) and Edward Vazquez (15-1, 3 KOs) from the famous Casino de Monte-Carlo in Monaco.
ESPN+ presents heavyweight Efe Ajagba (18-1, 13 KOs) against Joe Goodall (10-1-1, 9 KOs) from the Tahoe Blue Event Center in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. This will be the first boxing event at the venue, which opened earlier this month. In the 10-round co-feature, lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (18-0, 15 KOs) takes on Diego Torres (18-0, 17 KOs). Heavyweights Brandon Moore (12-0, 8 KOs) and Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles (8-0, 7 KOs) will see action in separate bouts.
On a $19.99 Don King Productions PPV, Noel Mikaelyan (26-2, 11 KOs) will face Ilunga Junior Makabu (29-3, 25 KOs) for the vacant WBC cruiserweight title at Casino Miami Jai Alai in Miami, Florida. Plus, in a pair of heavyweight bouts, Jonathan Guidry (19-1-2, 11 KOs) meets Jesus Escalera (19-0, 19 KOs) and former WBA world champion Trevor Bryan (22-1, 15 KOs) takes on Cassius Chaney (22-1, 15 KOs).
Also have Yoka Valle fighting this weekend and I THINK the card is being shown for free on Golden Boy’s YT channel.
“Heavyweights Brandon Moore (12-0, 8 KOs) and Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles (8-0, 7 KOs) will see action in separate bouts” – do they not know who they are fighting yet or what, guess whichever tomato cans show up
I just the call, I’m going to Tahoe right now even though both outweigh me by nearly 100 pounds. Ha ha!
Might be able to catch one out of shape, Killa. Get through the first 2-3 rounds and they’re all yours!
My last fight was at 175 and I was still too light for that weight class. Only if the contract guarantees me a million. Right, Lucie! Happy Halloween!
Boxrec has Moore against Robert Simms (who beat Kenzie Morrison in his last fight) and Mireles against Skylar Lacy who may just have the second creepiest photo on that site after Oscar Ahlin.
Skylar Lacy looks like a guy that was rejected from the cast of the Hills Have Eyes because he was too ugly.
When God was giving foreheads, Skylar was way in front
Ha, to funny…and Keshawn Davis was right behind him Tai.
I’ve seen Muratalla spar a few times at Robert Garcias gym in Woodcrest and the guy is a beast. I think the he is ready for any of the big names in the division.
Not that I’m surprised, but wasnt Adrian Broner supposed to fight on this card. Is Broner having some kind of a “Problem”? I Googled him to see if there was any news as to why he’s not fighting but the only recent news about him was a video of him shirtless, threatening a McDonalds employee because he didn’t like the way he cooked his burger. The guy is pure class!
What a nut, aren’t all Mc D’ burgers cooked the same way? What did he expect for a $5 dollar meal, isn’t he about the billions….
Think he is fighting in December now against a guy he was supposed to fight on his comeback fight. With broner you never know????