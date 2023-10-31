Last weekend the focus was on heavyweights and super featherweights. This weekend it’s again heavyweights and super featherweights in the spotlight with a cruiserweight world title fight in the bargain.

DAZN kicks off the action with IBF super featherweight world title clash between champion Joe Cordina (16-0, 9 KOs) and Edward Vazquez (15-1, 3 KOs) from the famous Casino de Monte-Carlo in Monaco.

ESPN+ presents heavyweight Efe Ajagba (18-1, 13 KOs) against Joe Goodall (10-1-1, 9 KOs) from the Tahoe Blue Event Center in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. This will be the first boxing event at the venue, which opened earlier this month. In the 10-round co-feature, lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (18-0, 15 KOs) takes on Diego Torres (18-0, 17 KOs). Heavyweights Brandon Moore (12-0, 8 KOs) and Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles (8-0, 7 KOs) will see action in separate bouts.

On a $19.99 Don King Productions PPV, Noel Mikaelyan (26-2, 11 KOs) will face Ilunga Junior Makabu (29-3, 25 KOs) for the vacant WBC cruiserweight title at Casino Miami Jai Alai in Miami, Florida. Plus, in a pair of heavyweight bouts, Jonathan Guidry (19-1-2, 11 KOs) meets Jesus Escalera (19-0, 19 KOs) and former WBA world champion Trevor Bryan (22-1, 15 KOs) takes on Cassius Chaney (22-1, 15 KOs).