WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury may soon be elevated to WBC franchise champion, joining Canelo Alvarez and Vasyl Lomachenko with the status. This would allow Fury to head straight to a super fight with Anthony Joshua, provided they both win their next fights.

The plan would leave mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte to fight TBA for the WBC heavyweight world title, which would be vacant due to Fury’s franchise status.

Fury already has an autobiography out and has an exercise book in the pipeline for November called “The Furious Method” where he reveals his fitness, diet, and mental health secrets.

Promoter Erol Ceylan has signed WBA “regular” heavyweight champion Manuel Charr to a promotional deal. Charr hopes to fight in the U.S. with former champ Andy Ruiz on his hit list.