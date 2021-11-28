November 28, 2021
Boxing News

Fulton, Figueroa post-fight comments

WBO/WBC super bantamweight world champion Stephen Fulton Jr. and former champ Brandon Figueroa discussed their all-action unification clash in Las Vegas.

“It was the robbery of the year,” said Figueroa. “The fans who watched this live know who won. I always come to fight and I did that all night…I hurt him like five or six times. I put the pressure on for the whole 12 rounds, landed the cleaner shots and hurt him. I thought I only lost four rounds at the most.”

“It was an amazing experience,” said Fulton. “The judges made their decision and we can run it back. I was catching him in between every shot he was throwing. He was making it sloppy and rough. I was landing a lot of clean shots. He was throwing wild shots that the fans were enjoying, but he was hitting my arms a lot.”

Triad Combat Post Fight Presser

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>