Fresno hosts Ancajas-Sultan

By Nick Giongco

The mandatory defense of Jerwin Ancajas of the IBF super-flyweight title against Jonas Sultan, the first all-Filipino world title fight in almost a century, will take place at the Selland Arena in Fresno, California, according to Top Rank head Bob Arum. Las Vegas had earlier been considered but the Hall of Fame promoter finally decided that Fresno, the main city in the Central Valley region of California between San Francisco and Los Angeles, will be the venue of the historic match.

If Ancajas gets past Sultan, Arum will line him up against Kal Yafai, the WBA champion, in a unification battle in the late summer or early in the fall. Of course, Yafai will only get the chance to test Ancajas if he retains his title on the undercard of the Ancajas headliner.