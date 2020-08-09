Former world title challenger Fransisco Fonseca (26-3-2, 20 KOs) scored a brutal first round KO over Eusebio Osejo (30-25-3, 8 KOs) on Saturday in a super featherweight bout at the Nuevo Gimnasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua. A body shot finished Osejo.

“With my team, I’m ready for all the top contenders like Carl Frampton, Felix Verdejo and we will be ready for any of the world champions, Berchelt, Diaz, Herring, Alvarado. I will discuss with Tony (Tolj) and we will plan., proclaimed Fonseca afterward.