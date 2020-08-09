FOX Sports and Premier Boxing Champions announced today an exciting slate of boxing shows that will include the highly anticipated showdown between unified welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence, Jr. and two-division champion Danny “Swift” Garcia headlining the first in a series of FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-Views on Saturday, November 21.
The schedule includes six events that will be broadcast on FOX, one FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View and 11 shows on FS1, running from August 8 through the end of the year. Initially the live events will be held without fans in attendance at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.
SHOWS ON FOX & FOX DEPORTES:
SATURDAY, AUGUST 22
Shawn Porter vs Sebastian Formella – WBC/IBF Welterweight Title Eliminator
Sebastian Fundora vs. Nathaniel Gallimore – Super Welterweight Co-Main Event
Joey Spencer in a Six-Round Super Welterweight Special Attraction
SATURDAY, AUGUST 29
Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti – WBA Super Welterweight Title
Alfredo Angulo vs. Caleb Truax – IBF Super Middleweight Title Eliminator
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos – WBA Welterweight Title
Rances Barthelemy vs. Alberto Puello – Interim WBA Super Lightweight Title
Jesus Ramos in an Eight-Round Super Lightweight Special Attraction
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7
FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26
FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED
SHOW ON FOX SPORTS PBC PPV
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21 on FOX SPORTS PBC PPV
Errol Spence, Jr. vs. Danny Garcia – WBC & IBF Welterweight World Titles
SHOWS ON FS1 & FOX DEPORTES
SATURDAY, AUGUST 22
The FS1 telecast is set to begin at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT following FOX PBC Fight Night.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 29
The FS1 telecast is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT preceding FOX PBC Fight Night.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
The FS1 telecast is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT preceding FOX PBC Fight Night.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3
FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4
FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14
FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21
The FS1 telecast is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT preceding FOX Sports PBC PPV.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5
FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26
The FS1 telecast is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT preceding FOX PBC Fight Night.
wait am i reading this correctly Ugas vs Ramos for the WBA welterweight world championship?
as per the current WBA rankings
WBA Super champion
Manny Pacquiao
WBA Champion
Alexander Besputin
WBA Gold
Vergil Ortiz
WBA interim as of 8/8/20
Jamal James
what am i missing here???
alexander besputin was stripped of the wba regular title a few months ago