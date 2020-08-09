August 8, 2020
Boxing News

Fox Sports announces boxing schedule

FOX Sports and Premier Boxing Champions announced today an exciting slate of boxing shows that will include the highly anticipated showdown between unified welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence, Jr. and two-division champion Danny “Swift” Garcia headlining the first in a series of FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-Views on Saturday, November 21.

The schedule includes six events that will be broadcast on FOX, one FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View and 11 shows on FS1, running from August 8 through the end of the year. Initially the live events will be held without fans in attendance at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

SHOWS ON FOX & FOX DEPORTES:

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22
Shawn Porter vs Sebastian Formella – WBC/IBF Welterweight Title Eliminator
Sebastian Fundora vs. Nathaniel Gallimore – Super Welterweight Co-Main Event
Joey Spencer in a Six-Round Super Welterweight Special Attraction

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29
Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti – WBA Super Welterweight Title
Alfredo Angulo vs. Caleb Truax – IBF Super Middleweight Title Eliminator

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos – WBA Welterweight Title
Rances Barthelemy vs. Alberto Puello – Interim WBA Super Lightweight Title
Jesus Ramos in an Eight-Round Super Lightweight Special Attraction

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7
FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26
FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED

SHOW ON FOX SPORTS PBC PPV

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21 on FOX SPORTS PBC PPV
Errol Spence, Jr. vs. Danny Garcia – WBC & IBF Welterweight World Titles

SHOWS ON FS1 & FOX DEPORTES

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22
The FS1 telecast is set to begin at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT following FOX PBC Fight Night.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29
The FS1 telecast is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT preceding FOX PBC Fight Night.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
The FS1 telecast is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT preceding FOX PBC Fight Night.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3
FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4
FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14
FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21
The FS1 telecast is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT preceding FOX Sports PBC PPV.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5
FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26
The FS1 telecast is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT preceding FOX PBC Fight Night.

James outpoints Dulorme for WBA interim title

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.

  • wait am i reading this correctly Ugas vs Ramos for the WBA welterweight world championship?
    as per the current WBA rankings
    WBA Super champion
    Manny Pacquiao
    WBA Champion
    Alexander Besputin
    WBA Gold
    Vergil Ortiz
    WBA interim as of 8/8/20
    Jamal James

    what am i missing here???

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: