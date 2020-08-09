FOX Sports and Premier Boxing Champions announced today an exciting slate of boxing shows that will include the highly anticipated showdown between unified welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence, Jr. and two-division champion Danny “Swift” Garcia headlining the first in a series of FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-Views on Saturday, November 21.

The schedule includes six events that will be broadcast on FOX, one FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View and 11 shows on FS1, running from August 8 through the end of the year. Initially the live events will be held without fans in attendance at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

SHOWS ON FOX & FOX DEPORTES:

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

Shawn Porter vs Sebastian Formella – WBC/IBF Welterweight Title Eliminator

Sebastian Fundora vs. Nathaniel Gallimore – Super Welterweight Co-Main Event

Joey Spencer in a Six-Round Super Welterweight Special Attraction

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti – WBA Super Welterweight Title

Alfredo Angulo vs. Caleb Truax – IBF Super Middleweight Title Eliminator

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos – WBA Welterweight Title

Rances Barthelemy vs. Alberto Puello – Interim WBA Super Lightweight Title

Jesus Ramos in an Eight-Round Super Lightweight Special Attraction

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7

FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26

FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED

SHOW ON FOX SPORTS PBC PPV

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21 on FOX SPORTS PBC PPV

Errol Spence, Jr. vs. Danny Garcia – WBC & IBF Welterweight World Titles

SHOWS ON FS1 & FOX DEPORTES

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

The FS1 telecast is set to begin at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT following FOX PBC Fight Night.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

The FS1 telecast is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT preceding FOX PBC Fight Night.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

The FS1 telecast is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT preceding FOX PBC Fight Night.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3

FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4

FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14

FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21

The FS1 telecast is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT preceding FOX Sports PBC PPV.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT SHOW TO BE ANNOUNCED

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26

The FS1 telecast is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT preceding FOX PBC Fight Night.