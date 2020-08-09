WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
August 8, 2020
Boxing Results

James outpoints Dulorme for WBA interim title

Jamal “Shango” James (27-1, 12 KOs) took a twelve round unanimous decision over Thomas Dulorme (25-4-1, 16 KOs) to claim the WBA interim welterweight title on Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. James seemed in command all the way. Scores were 115-113, 116-112, 117-111.

  • another Bullshit fake title belt WTF is going on here James ranked #5 and Dulourme #10 yet they get an “interim” title fight when there is current champions already???

