Jamal “Shango” James (27-1, 12 KOs) took a twelve round unanimous decision over Thomas Dulorme (25-4-1, 16 KOs) to claim the WBA interim welterweight title on Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. James seemed in command all the way. Scores were 115-113, 116-112, 117-111.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
another Bullshit fake title belt WTF is going on here James ranked #5 and Dulourme #10 yet they get an “interim” title fight when there is current champions already???