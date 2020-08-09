James outpoints Dulorme for WBA interim title Jamal “Shango” James (27-1, 12 KOs) took a twelve round unanimous decision over Thomas Dulorme (25-4-1, 16 KOs) to claim the WBA interim welterweight title on Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. James seemed in command all the way. Scores were 115-113, 116-112, 117-111. Fox Sports announces boxing schedule Morrell wins WBA interim belt in 3rd fight

