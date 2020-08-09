Morrell wins WBA interim belt in 3rd fight Super middleweight David Morrell Jr. (3-0, 2 KOs) hammered out a twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Lennox Allen (22-1-1, 14 KOs) to win the WBA interim super middleweight title on Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Morrell, 22, was in command all the way against the 35-year-old Allen. Scores were 118-110, 119-109, 120-108. Undercard Results from LA

