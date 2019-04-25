Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren has signed unbeaten heavyweight and Olympic Silver medallist Joe Joyce (8-0, 8 KOs) to the Queensberry Promotions stable in a co-promotional agreement with Ringstar Sports.

The 33-year-old, known as ‘Juggernaut’ is the mandatory challenger for the EBU European heavyweight title, the British heavyweight title and the current holder of the WBA Gold heavyweight title, having previously won the WBA Continental title.

Joyce’s Queensberry Promotions debut will come as chief support to Billy Joe Saunders’ clash with Shefat Isufi on May 18th at the Lamex Stadium in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England. He will now be trained by Adam Booth.