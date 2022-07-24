By Kurt Wolfheimer at ringside

Saturday night at Filmore in Philadelphia, Hard Hitting Promotions put on a highly competitive seven-bout card. The main event of the evening was an evenly matched eight-round- contest featuring undefeated Connecticut super featherweight William “The Silent Assassin” Foster III against Hard Hitting’s own Avery Sparrow.

This fight looked like a toss-up from the beginning as both fighters needed to make career statements. The reach advantage allowed the counter punching of Foster to seize the opening round. Sparrow wasn’t quiet though and rocked Foster III in the corner just before the bell sounded to end the round.

Rounds three through five appeared to mirror each other with Foster III taking the opening two minutes and Sparrow catching him in the closing minute of the rounds with hard hooks. Sparrow and Foster each had their moments in the later rounds. but Foster’s speed and length was the difference maker in this give-and-take battle. Sparrow did stun him several times but could not put him down.

All three judges scored the bout the same way 77-75 x 3 in favor of William Foster III who ups his record to 15-0, 9 KOs). Sparrow slips to 11-4, 4 KOs.

Super featherweight contender Christian Tapia (15-0, 12 KOs) had a much tougher time of it than was expected in the co-feature of the evening, against late replacement Mario Sayal Ezequiel Lozano (18-8-1, 9KO’s) as he had to survive a flash knockdown, before pounding out a solid eight round unanimous decision victory.

Tapia appeared to have gained control in the second round of the eight-round contest and was winning the exchanges which forced Lozano to go on the retreat. Both were exchanging when a short counter caught Tapia on the chin, which forced him to touch his hands on the canvas. The flash knockdown angered the Philly fan favorite who went after him with heavy blows. Lozano was a survivor with an iron chin as he weathered some heavy shots and even countered with some of his own all the way to the final bell. All three judges saw the bout the same way 78-73 x 3 in favor of Christian Tapia.

Jan Carlos Rivera (6-1, 4 KOs) handed formerly undefeated Nelson Perez the first loss of his professional career with a workmanlike six round unanimous decision victory.

Rivera stayed on Perez’s chest in the early going, but it was smothering his punches, Rivera’s defense was tough and Nelson could only land a few single shots I return. By the fourth round, the inside work was finally finding its mark as Perez began to hold. Rivera closed the show with good work on the inside. All three judges saw the bout in favor of Jan Carlos Rivera by scores of 60-54 x 2 and 59-55 respectively.

“King” Jeremy Cuevas (14-1, 10 KOs) returned to his winning ways with an exciting six round unanimous decision victory over an iron-chinned Argentinian Nicolas Demario (16-7-3, 10KOs).

Cuevas, who last fought over two years ago, didn’t appear to have any ring rust as he quickly looked to be his old self in the opening round, by pounding away with short hooks on the inside. Demario was forced to counter while on the retreat. Cuevas continued to pound away, but Demario just wouldn’t go down. Finally, a short right hand in the fifth round forced Demario to touch the canvas. He was able to recover and boxed his way to the final bell.

All three judges saw it the same way, 60-53 x 3 in favor of King Jeremy Cuevas ah he captured the dominant six round unanimous decision victory.

Welterweight Desmond Lucas fought his finest fight as a professional in scoring a third round stoppage of 45-fight veteran Daniel Sostre (13-20-1, 5 KOs). Lucas controlled the fight right from the opening bell with hard straight punches that seemed to shock Sostre. The shots did their damage as he dropped the battered Sostre in the 1st round and rocked him again in 2nd round. The damage continued to mount in the 3rd. Referee Eirck Dahli had seen enough and waved it off in the corner at 3.00 of the 3rd round.

Philly lightweight Juan Davilla impressed in his professional debut with a 3rd round stoppage of Carlos Maldonado (1-2).. Davilla looked sharp as he outslugged Mald0nado in the second round. Maldonado withered from the assault in the 3rd. The heavy-handed Davilla would not let up on the onslaught. The normally tough Maldonado was barely hanging on when his corner threw in the towel at 1:29 of the 3rd round.

Undefeated Lightweight sensation Carlos Rosario (4-0, 3KOs) continued his winning ways as he wore down a game, but outgunned Jonuel Ramos . Rosario came out early and forced Ramos to back away with heavy hooks. The heavy-handed Rosario took over late in the 3rd round with strong body work. Ramos tried to fight back but was slowed by a bristling four-punch combination. All three judges saw it in favor of Rosario by scores of 40-36, 39-37 and 39-37 respectively.