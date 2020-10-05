Former IBF junior middleweight champion Carlos Molina, who has been promoting his own fights under the King Carlos Promotions banner, has announced that his next fight scheduled for November 6 will be a 15-rounder. Molina (34-11-2, 12 KOs) will take on Juan Carlos Raygoza (17-15-3, 6 KOs) in the first 15 round bout since August 29, 1988 when IBF mini-flyweight champion Samuth Sithnaruepol took a 15 round decision over In-Kyu Hwang in Bangkok, Thailand.

“Watching the fights from the 80’s I always dreamed of fighting a 15 rounder,” said Molina. “I always push my body to the limit in training so if it goes 15 rounds I am more than ready!”

Will be interesting to see the WBC’s reaction to this announcement, as they have been supplying remote judging for Molina’s shows. The WBC was the first sanctioning body to eliminate 15 round bouts citing safety reasons, a practice soon adopted by the other sanctioning organizations.