Boxing is back with a vengeance this weekend with loads of ring action including many big names on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

FRIDAY

A $24.99 PPV features four-time world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner faces William “Hutch” Hutchinson at Casino Miami in Miami, Florida. The event is promoted by Hall of Fame promoter Don King and also includes two-division world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux.

Showtime has a ShoBox telecast featuring top-10 ranked light heavyweight Ali Izmailov (10-0, 7 KOs) against Charles Foster (22-0, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder.

UFC Fightpass super welterweight “King” Callum Walsh (6-0, 5 KOs) against Carson Jones (43-15-3, 31 KOs) at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles.

SATURDAY

In the first of two DAZN telecasts, undefeated IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards (19-0, 4 KOs) defends his belt against Andres Campos (15-0, 4 KOs) at Wembley Arena in London.

DAZN returns later with super middleweight Jaime Munguia (41-0, 32 KOs) against Sergiy “The Technician” Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs) at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

ESPN presents WBO junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) defending against former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez Jr. (18-1, 13 KOs) in the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

A $19.99 PPV offers up former bridgerweight title challenger Ryan Rozicki (17-1, 16 KOs) takes on Jean-Jacques Olivier (15-2-1, 10 KOs) at the Halifax Forum in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

SUNDAY

In a $29.99 PPV, Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd “Money” Mayweather faces John Gotti III, the grandson of famous gangster John Gotti, in an exhibition from FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. In another exhibition, heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller will take on Antonio Zepeda.