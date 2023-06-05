Boxing is back with a vengeance this weekend with loads of ring action including many big names on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
FRIDAY
A $24.99 PPV features four-time world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner faces William “Hutch” Hutchinson at Casino Miami in Miami, Florida. The event is promoted by Hall of Fame promoter Don King and also includes two-division world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux.
Showtime has a ShoBox telecast featuring top-10 ranked light heavyweight Ali Izmailov (10-0, 7 KOs) against Charles Foster (22-0, 12 KOs) in a ten-rounder.
UFC Fightpass super welterweight “King” Callum Walsh (6-0, 5 KOs) against Carson Jones (43-15-3, 31 KOs) at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles.
SATURDAY
In the first of two DAZN telecasts, undefeated IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards (19-0, 4 KOs) defends his belt against Andres Campos (15-0, 4 KOs) at Wembley Arena in London.
DAZN returns later with super middleweight Jaime Munguia (41-0, 32 KOs) against Sergiy “The Technician” Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs) at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.
ESPN presents WBO junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) defending against former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez Jr. (18-1, 13 KOs) in the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
A $19.99 PPV offers up former bridgerweight title challenger Ryan Rozicki (17-1, 16 KOs) takes on Jean-Jacques Olivier (15-2-1, 10 KOs) at the Halifax Forum in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.
SUNDAY
In a $29.99 PPV, Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd “Money” Mayweather faces John Gotti III, the grandson of famous gangster John Gotti, in an exhibition from FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. In another exhibition, heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller will take on Antonio Zepeda.
Other than Taylor vs Lopez, all the rest is garbage.
Mayweather still at it with exhibitions. Since this event is anemic and predictable, he would get more viewers off YouTube for free than charging $29.99 on PPV for the suckers who want to burn a hole in their wallets.
So true scoob ! That aside as I’m from Halifax originally, it’d be great to go see a card at the forum ! It’s a real old building that has been used for smaller scale events for years. You can’t help but get into the atmosphere when your there and we all have a hometown arena that feels like that I hope.
So looking forward to Lopez-Taylor. With both guys desperately needing a good performance (and victory) this has the potential to be a cracker.
Was going to say the same thing. Lopez-Taylor is the only fight I’m interested in this weekend.
Far and away THE fight of the week is Taylor – Lopez as everyone has said, but I am also interested in Munguia – Derevyanchenko. I think I’m a bit higher on Munguia than most people and it seems as if many are giving Derev a legit shot at beating him.
I believe in Munguia too, and what I can see Oscar is doing with him, is the same case scenario of what he did with Canelo and GGG, but now is the opposite with Canelo getting older and ripe to be taken, and that could be in 2024 with Canelo 33 and Munguia right on his primes at 27
Be careful Floyd, John Gotti might give you an offer you can’t refuse