Undefeated WBC #2 super welterweight contender Charles ‘Bad News’ Conwell (18-0, 13 KOs), is petitioning the WBC for a world title fight against undisputed world champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs).
Conwell’s manager Mark Habibi stated, “Our understanding is that the WBC will order a rematch between Brian Mendoza and Sebastian Fundora next. We want the WBC to therefore make Charles the mandatory challenger for Jermell Charlo. Alternatively, the WBC can make him the mandatory challenger for the rematch between Mendoza and Fundora and allow him to take an interim fight. It seems like Charlo is just sitting on the belt and Charles is ready now to fight him, Mendoza or Fundora.
“The interim champ was knocked out cold. I don’t truly understand why the WBC would even consider allowing this rematch to happen. Charles has been patiently waiting for his opportunity. It’s not fair to him for this to continue.”
Charlo has not fought since his knockout victory over Brian Castano on May 14, 2022. Mendoza knocked out Fundora on April 8, 2023 to garner the WBC interim world title.
I don’t get it either, why order a rematch if the result was convincing. Would be better to see Mendoza vs Conwell and then winner takes on Charlo when he decides to actually defend the belt
I get it: The guy has all the belts, you target him; but REALISTICALLY speaking – Charlo’s 2023 is tied up with Tim Tszyu (hopefully they get that together at some point this year) and then next year would be Murtazaliev. It’d be 2025, given Charlo’s schedule at the absolute earliest that Conwell would get his shot. I think Conwell is a really good fighter and I’d love to see him in there with guys like Lubin and Kurbanov and Josh Kelly. I don’t think there’s anyway in the world he ever gets to Charlo.