#1 WBO ranked featherweight, Joet González (26-3, 15 KO’s) is officially calling out IBF Champion Luis Alberto “Venado” López {28-2. 16 KOs). López is coming off an impressive tko win over Michael Conlan. “It was a great win for Venado Lopez. He’s the one to beat right now. He’s an exciting, aggressive power puncher,’ acknowledges Gonzalez of the Mexicali, Mexico native. ‘He’s being referred to as some kind of monster in our division. But he hasn’t fought anyone like me. He’s never fought anyone at my level. I want that belt and it’s a fight I know I can win. I’ve spoken to my manager Frank Espinoza and I told him I want this fight.”

Espinoza agrees that this would be an excellent matchup. “I think the styles mesh perfectly,” he said. “Their styles combine for a competitive and exciting fight. I think Joet is more technically sound than “Venado” and I think he defeats him.”