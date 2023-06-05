The WBA Championships Committee have approved WBA super bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales to unify his belt against the July 25 winner of Naoya Inoue and Stephen Fulton. They also ordered former champ Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Tomoki Kameda to meet in a final eliminator to determine the division’s mandatory challenger.

Tapales dethroned Akhmadaliev last April 8 to win the crown in a controversial and close fight. Matchroom Boxing made a direct rematch request to the WBA and although there are elements that could support it, it is not feasible to do so at this time.

The new champion and his team asked the WBA for permission to fight the winner of Inoue and Fulton. This bout would be a unification of the WBA, IBF, WBC and WBO titles, which is a powerful reason to allow it for the sake of boxing.

Akhmadaliev will now fight Kameda, who won a semi-final eliminator against Yonfrez Parejo and the winner of this fight will be the next opponent of whoever wins between Tapales and Inoue/Fulton on a date to be determined later.