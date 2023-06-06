By Miguel Maravilla

Unbeaten super welterweight ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (6-0, 5 KOs) of Cork, Ireland returns to the ring on Friday night against veteran Carson Jones (43-15-3, 31 KOs) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Walsh will be disputing for the WBC US Silver super welterweight title in headlining Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions Hollywood Fight Nights at the Commerce Casino in Commerce Casino live on UFC Pass.

“I am looking forward to this test and stepping up and winning my first title as a pro,” Callum Walsh told FightNews.com®.

With the preparation wrapped up for this fight, Walsh and his trainer Freddie Roach once again gelled together in training camp at Roach’s iconic Wild Card Boxing in Hollywood, California as Walsh looks to become Roach’s next prize fighter.

“We always work hard. You know I’m always training and never really take time off,” Walsh said about training.

Coming off a St. Patrick’s Eve knockout over Wesley Tucker, Walsh provided excitement to Boston boxing fans in scoring the second-round knockout as the fight also served as a homecoming to Walsh’s trainer, Freddie Roach. Walsh was well received by loyal fans in his East Coast fight.

“Fighting in Boston was a great experience. There were a lot of people there, Freddie is from Boston and a lot of people came to see him. Everyone showed up to support,” Walsh on his last fight.

The long Irish Boxing tradition date back to the early days of boxing as Ireland as produced many great fighters throughout the history. Most recently Ireland’s Katie Taylor and Michael Conlan have suffered major defeats, but Walsh hopes to soon carry on the tradition of Irish prize fighting.

“It’s not been the best the last few weeks but there are few young up and comers making noise. But you know, I’m the only one that is over here in America making a lot of noise,” Walsh stated.

In what will be Walsh’s toughest test to date, Jones brings in over 50 fights of experience as he has taken the likes of Alfonso Gomez, Jesus Soto-Karrass, former world champions Kell Brook, and Antonio Margarito. Jones won a unanimous decision over Dedrick Bell in his last fight.

“I know that he’s been in with a few good fighters, and he has experience,” Walsh on his opponent Jones.

Already making a buzz as a prospect in the super welterweight division, a win here Walsh hopes to catapult up the ranking and crack the top ten in the 154lb division. A weight class rich with talent and standing at the top is undisputed champion Jermell Charlo and WBC interim champion Brian Mendoza. Also in the mix, Australia’s WBO interim champion Tim Tsyzu, former interim champion Sebastian Fundora, former world champion Danny Garcia, as well as undefeated contenders Jesus Ramos, Israel Madrimov, and Magomed Kurbanov.

“I think I’m in a good position. I’m already ranked by the WBC, and I feel I am ready for the next level,” Walsh said.

First thing is getting passed the seasoned veteran Jones as Walsh hopes to impress the Southern California fan base and those tuned in.

“I am ready to give a good fight, expecting the best from Jones and I want to make a statement,” Walsh concluded.

