Fernando Vargas Jr. will be fighting Columbia’s Wilfrido Buelvas in a six round super welterweight clash on Saturday, November 11 at the Thunder Studios in Long Beach, CA. Buelvas will be the most experienced opponent Vargas Jr. will be fighting on to date. Coming off a victory in his most recent fight, Buelvas enters this fight with a record of 24-17, 18 KOs. Vargas is 12-0, 11 KOs.

Like this: Like Loading...