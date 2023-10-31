Fernando Vargas Jr. will be fighting Columbia’s Wilfrido Buelvas in a six round super welterweight clash on Saturday, November 11 at the Thunder Studios in Long Beach, CA. Buelvas will be the most experienced opponent Vargas Jr. will be fighting on to date. Coming off a victory in his most recent fight, Buelvas enters this fight with a record of 24-17, 18 KOs. Vargas is 12-0, 11 KOs.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Fernando Vargas Jr. is solid but of all the Vargas brothers I think Emiliano is the best, he definitly has the goods.