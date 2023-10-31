Former WBO super bantamweight champion Angelo Leo (21-1, 9 KOs) returns to the ring Wednesday night against Nicolas Polanco (20-4-1, 11 KOs) at the ProBox Event Center in Plant City, Florida on ProBox TV. Leo says he wants to put the featherweight division on notice.

“All of the world champions are in my sights — Rey Vargas and Robeisy Ramirez — they’re great fighters but I know I can handle my own, and I can beat them,” Angelo Leo said. “I want all of them belts, whichever comes first, I’ll be ready.”

To stay sharp in his time away from the ring, Leo has been sparring Nonito Donaire and Shakur Stevenson.