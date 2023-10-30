All Star Boxing made history in Nicaragua on Friday night as it presented a world class show from the famed Alexis Arguello Arena in Managua, Nicaragua. The program was toppled by a thrilling 12 round Knockout of Rene “Chulo” Santiago over Nicaraguan Kevin Vivas to claim the WBO interim jr flyweight title in front of a rowdy crowd, it was the first world title fight in Nicaragua after 21 years. Santiago looked impressive, boxing his way through the first half of the fight and later closed the show with a knockout in the final round.

Many former world champions were on hand to support the show including Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez, Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, the Alvarado Brothers, Adonis Rivas, amongst others. There was also an exciting tribute to the late Alexis Arguello, right before the main event ring walk glaring over the Jumbotron.

The night’s action continued with a civil war in the co-feature. Managua’s Harvin “Manimal” Aguirre (9-0 6 KO’s) was forced to go the distance against the rugged crosstown rival, Tipitapa’s Israel Lopez (11-4-1 8 KO’s) winning a majority decision (78-74, 76-76, 78-74) and staying unbeaten. Aguirre was using his distance, keeping Lopez’s charge at bay. From he 5th round on Lopez was able to close the gap landing straight lefts and uppercuts but a little too late.

The evening’s special attraction was a women’s vacant NABO/WBO Flyweight bout. Acoyapa’s Eveling “La Colocha” Ortega (6-4 2 KO’s) kept her winning streak going, fending off Silvia Duran (3-1 2 KO’s) in a 6-round back-and-forth affair. Ortega becomes the first ever NABO female champion from Nicaragua.

Hondurian Gerardo “Chocolate” Sanchez (8-1 5 KO’s) of Tegucigalpa, defeated Eduardo “Chino” Alito (11-0 5 KO’s) over 8 fast rounds to claim the vacant WBO Latino Jr Flyweight Title.

Kicking off the TV portion hard hitting Alex Vallecillo (5-0 5 KO’s) of Managua squared off against Christian “Dinamita” Jimenez (5-1 4 KO’s) of San Salvador, El Salvador in a thrilling bout, Vallecillo got the better half of the exchanges stopping Jimenez with a devastating left hook at the official time of 1:30 in the 3rd round.

19 year old Michael Carmona (4-0 1 KO’s) stopped Miguel Tercero (2-4) in the opening round in the evening’s walkout bout.

“WBO Night of Champions” was a successful event put on by Tuto Zabala Jr’s All Star Boxing, Inc together with World Boxing Organization (WBO) to put Central American boxing back on the map in big fashion. Some of the world top officials worked this event with the likes of Tony Weeks, Russell Mora, Robert Hoyle, Raul Caiz Jr. Roberto Ramirez Jr, Gerardo Martinez, Jose H Rivera, All Star boxing would like to thank everyone for the support including the fans who experienced a wonderful night of championship boxing.