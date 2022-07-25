Fallece joven boxeador Nigeriano tras sesión de sparring Por. Gabriel F. Cordero Un boxeador nigeriano invicto en dos combates murió repentinamente a los 18 años después de una trágica sesión de entrenamiento. Miracle Amaeze era una estrella en ascenso de peso semipesado en su tierra natal. Amaeze habria quedado inconsciente tras tener dos caídas durante el entrenamiento del sábado por la mañana en la ciudad de Lagos y fue auxiliado y trasladado de urgencia al hospital, pero no pudo salir adelante y se confirmó su muerte por la noche. Miracle Amaeze hizo su debut el 5 de mayo de este año y estaba en la categoría semipesado. VIDEO: Last sparring footage of nigerian light-heavyweight boxer Late MIRACLE AMAEZE (on head gear with black shot) before he gave up the ghost.

.

Check my previous post for more information. .

Follow @FightingGist for more news

. #boxing #nigeriaboxing #RIP #Ripmiracleamaeze pic.twitter.com/WpJ9EV9ecS — Fight Gist media (@FightingGist) July 24, 2022 Dogboe vence a González en eliminatoria del WBC en Minnesota Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

