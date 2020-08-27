By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Formerly unsuccessful world challenger beaten by Daniel Roman, hard-punching Ryo Matsumoto (24-3, 21 KOs), 126, earned a close but unanimous decision (76-75 twice, 77-74) over ex-Japanese youth champ Takuya Mizuno (17-3-1, 14 KOs), 125.5, on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. Ryo kept punching from the start to maintain his initiative, while Takuya occasionally countered the rough-and-tumble puncher with precision. Matsumoto apparently had the upper hand, and his smashing right sent him to the deck in round five, which became a deciding factor in the close affair. Ryo, after his Roman defeat, tasted an unexpected stoppage by then just a novice Ryo Sagawa (the current Japanese feather champ) in September 2018. Matsumoto, however, scored three consecutive victories since his severe defeats in a row.

A couple of former amateur prospects made successful professional debuts. Eight-time amateur national champ Ryutaro Nakagaki (1-0, 1 KO), 115, impressively made short work of Shohei Horii (3-6-2, 2 KOs), 116.5, flooring him with a southpaw left to halt him at 2:02 of the second round in a scheduled six. Nakagaki, whose amateur mark was 82-15, 19 stoppages, looked fast and sharp with his southpaw left hand. Despite his first pro appearance Ryutaro displayed a good composure.

Another ex-amateur prospect Keisuke Matsumoto (1-0, 1 KO), 123.5, surprisingly hit the canvas in the first round, but also decked his debut by turning the tables with a flurry of punches at 0:34 of the fourth session in a scheduled six. Keisuke, the son of formerly three-time world challenger Koji Matumoto (who failed to win the belt from Young-Kyun Park in 1992, Yong-Soo Choi in 1997 and Freddie Norwood in 1998), resumed fighting after a flash knockdown, and displayed very solid Larry Holmes jabs that visibly hurt the good starter Miyake. Keisuke also looked promising.

Attendance: 525 (due to the JBC’s social distancing regulation at the Korakuen Hall).

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

–