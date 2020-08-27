All Star Boxing continues its 2020 Boxeo Telemundo series tonight. The main event will feature veteran Dennis Contreras (21-10-1, 19 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico vs prospect Belmar Preciado (20-2-1, 13 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia. The 10 round featherweight battle will have the World Boxing Association Fedecentro featherweight title at stake. This will be the third of four straight Friday shows in a studio setting at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

Contreras’ 10 losses could be a bit deceiving. He actually began his career at 15-0. He also has won 19 of his 21 victories by knockout. He definitely fought some tough opposition including former world champion Emmanuel Navarette and upset unbeaten prospect Fernando Garcia in his last bout which was his U.S. debut. He will look to continue that winning momentum versus Preciado Friday night.

You started your professional career going unbeaten in your first 15 fights. What do you feel went wrong afterward?

There were a lot of factors. I fought a lot of fights versus the house fighter and thought there were multiple times that I should have won the decision.

What do you remember about your fight with Emanuel Navarette?

It was a very tough fight in Mexico City. I was very affected during the fight due to the high altitude there. I actually wobbled him during the fight and he was saved by the bell. I asked them for a rematch and I was told I need to get world ranked first.

How were you able to overcome your losses and be in the position you are now in a Telemundo main event?

It was not easy. I really did not want anything to do with boxing at one point. It’s like when you get that first loss. It is not so easy to get over for everyone. You have to take it as experiences learned to become a better fighter.

Where did you get the nickname “Martillo” (hammer)?

I would have to say it was given to me because I have heavy hands.

What have seen or heard about Preciado?

He is a seasoned fighter and is aggressive.

How do you see your styles playing out in the fight?

Were going to put on a very entertaining fight. The fight means alot to both of us. I can tell you that I have goals of a rematch with Navarette and/or to challenge for a world title. I first need to not only win Friday but to do so impressively.

* * *

Preciado vs. Contreras will air Friday at 12AM/ET live on Telemundo