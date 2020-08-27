Former four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner was sentenced to seven days in jail for violating probation on Wednesday in a Cleveland, Ohio courtroom. According to Cleveland.com, Judge Sherrie Miday told Broner she hoped the sentence would be a “wake-up call.” Broner was led out of the courtroom without being cuffed.
