July 30, 2020
Boxing News

Ex-champ Yoan Pablo Hernandez is coming back

Hernandez1
Photo: Team SES / Creek Design

After almost exactly six years, former IBF cruiserweight champion Yoan Pablo “Iron Man” Hernandez is coming back. The 35-year-old Hernandez will now compete in the heavyweight division under the SES Boxing banner.

He was 29-1 with 14 KOs and retired as world champion after making four title defenses. The reason he hung up the gloves were a series of illnesses, injuries, and surgeries. The Cuban native is now based in the Hanseatic city of Stendal (Saxony-Anhalt) where he has established himself as a boxing trainer.

