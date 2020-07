ESPN+ Weights from London

Lyndon Arthur 174.5 vs. Dec Spelman 174.5

(Commonwealth light heavyweight title) Nick Ball 129.75 vs. Jerome Campbell 128.5

Caoimhin Agyarko 159.5 vs. Jez Smith 159.5

Brad Strand 123.75 vs. Brett Fidoe 123.25

Andrew Cain 130.25 vs. Ed Harrison 128.5 Venue: BT Sport Studios, London

Promoter: Queensberry Promotions

