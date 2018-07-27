By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former IBF middleweight champion Sam “King” Soliman (46-14-1, 19 KOs) won a ten round majority decision over Tej Pratap Singh (13-5-2, 7 KOs) at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia, with the World Boxing Association (WBA) Oceania title up for grabs.

Soliman told Fightnews.com®, “Singh is a very tough boxer. I can understand now why he defeated my last opponent Wes Capper who has been rated by the IBF. Two of the Judges got the fight right last night and gave it to me by a wide margin. I’m 44 years now but I felt fresh throughout the ten rounds. This is my last year so I want to have more two more fights in next five months. Thank you to Team Soliman.”

The promoter was Brian Amatruda.