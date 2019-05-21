Former world champion Rocky Fielding will make his return to action in Liverpool on July 12. Fielding, who is back for the first time since losing his WBA world super-middleweight crown to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez at Madison Square Garden back in December, will feature live on ESPN+ and iFL TV.

As he prepares to head back for the familiar turf of the Eventim Olympia, ‘Rocky from Stocky’ is brimming with anticipation. “It’s great to be back fighting in front of my home fans,” he said. “I look at the top names in the division and I believe I’m still up there.

“I’m looking forward to training alongside my good mate Martin Murray for this one. The last time we were on a bill together, we both won titles so it’ll be special for us both.”

Already confirmed for the card is an IBF European title clash between Jazza Dickens and Nathaniel May.