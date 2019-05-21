Kid Galahad trainer Dominic Ingle has accused IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington of beating Carl Frampton and Lee Selby when the pair were on the downslide. Warrington (28-0, 6KOs) defends the title on June 15 in his backyard at First Direct Arena, Leeds, England, against mandatory challenger Galahad (26-0, 15KOs).

Ingle said: “Warrington has had success with Frampton and Selby by jumping on them full steam ahead and they have been unable to keep him off. Maybe that is down to Selby and Frampton being past the sell-by date.

“I think Galahad has got more ambition than Selby and Frampton. Those results complimented Warrington. What he has with Galahad is a kid who is unbeaten, fresh, and fought himself into the mandatory position by going over to Boston and beating Toka Kahn Clary.

“Josh beat up a washed up Dennis Ceylan in his final eliminator, we went into someone’s back yard and won it.

“Galahad is very controlled and precise. The accuracy will keep Warrington off. He can’t keep walking into those type of shots and that is basically what Warrington is going to do.

“He is going to box the same way he has always had success at and hope for the best.

“But, for once he is getting someone who is fitter than him, fresher than him who can box and slow that pace down.”