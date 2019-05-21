World super middleweight champion Callum “Mundo” Smith (25-0, 18 KOs) will defend his WBA “super” and WBC “diamond” belts against former WBA interim champ Hassan N’Dam (37-3, 21 KOs) on the Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. world title bill at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1, live on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

Smith, who was crowned World Boxing Super Series champion following his knockout victory over George Groves in Saudi Arabia last September, will be making his first title defense.

Callum Smith: “N’Dam is a good fighter and he’s a former World champion. He’s only lost to three top fighters and he’s got some great wins on his record. I had him over in England to help me prepare for George Groves so we know each other well. He’s a good mover, has good footwork and can move around the ring pretty well. Experience is on his side and he’s an awkward guy to face. Saying that, he’s definitely a fighter that I should beat and get rid of if I’m on my game.”

Hassan N’Dam: “I am confident I will create a big surprise in New York. It is a true privilege for me to be given the chance to fight at Madison Square Garden for the first time in my life. At this stage of my career this is a beautiful opportunity for me to be able to change division and fight for both the WBA World and WBC Diamond titles.