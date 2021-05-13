Boxeo Telemundo returns to Mexico City this Friday night. The card is headlined by former WBA world champion Emmanuel “Pollo” Lopez (30-12-1, 14 KOs) of Chiapas, Mexico vs undefeated WBC Latino Lightweight champion Jair “Kaiser” Valtierra (14-0, 7 KOs) of Leon Guanajuato, Mexico. The 10 round main event will take place at the famed Blackberry Auditorium.

Lopez won the WBA interim super feather weight title in 2015. He still has the hunger to reach world title status once again. The teenage Valtierra will have youth in his favor buy Lopez feels his experience will be the difference in the end.

Why did you first get interested into wanting to box?

Honestly a friend of mine took me to the boxing gym one day. While there he told me that boxers who made the Mexican national team could receive a scholarship to study and that got me interested.

What was your amateur record?

I started to train at the age of 16 and had my first amateur fight at 17. My final amateur record was 53 wins and 6 losses.

What do you remember most about the night you became a world champion?

What I remember that night was how happy my family was. In particular, my parents who have all been there for me throughout my journey to winning the world title.

How important is it to you win another world title?

I am hungrier than ever. You will see Friday night just how important it is for me to win this fight. I am very happy for this opportunity that God has given me. I am not going to let this opportunity go to waste. God’s willing I will be victorious Friday.

What do you know about your opponent?

I know he is a little taller than me and boxes well. He is coming with a will to win just like me but I feel I want this victory even more and I will show this on Friday.

How would you describe your fighting style?

I like to fight head-on but I can box as well. If my opponent comes to box then I will box if he comes to fight we can do that as well. I will adapt if necessary

How much of a factor do you feel your experience will play in this fight?

I think experience will help but is very important for me to win this fight and bring this title home.

What kind of fight do you anticipate Friday night?

I anticipate a very hard fought between the both of us, but I repeat I am determined to win this fight and bring this title home. I will do so Friday night.

“Pollo” Lopez vs “Kaiser” Valtierra will air live Friday May 14th at 12AM/EST on Telemundo. Promoter is All Star Boxing, Inc (Felix “Tutico” Zabala).