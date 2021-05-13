All Star Boxing, Inc has announced the main event of its May 21st show, which will air live with audience from the Bryan Glazer JCC Center in Tampa, FL. World ranked WBO/NABO light flyweight champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (23-3-1, 13 KOs) of Caugas, Puerto Rico defends his title against Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres (26-18 19 KO’s) of Mexico City, Mexico in a 10 round bout.

WBO #4, IBF #5, WBA #12 Gonzalez has emerged as a series favorite on Telemundo, boosting a 4-0 record in title fights on the network. Gonzalez will make his first appearance of 2021 as he inches closer to a title shot by the end of the year.

“We are excited to be back in the ringing defending my NABO title” noted Champion Jonathan Gonzalez “After my win next Friday, I will be ready for the top names in my division” Gonzalez closed “2021 will be the year I become world champion”

WBO #15, WBC #4 Armando Torres is riding a 5 fight win streak with 3 of the wins coming on Boxeo Telemundo, those wins include an impressive first round knockout over former WBC world champion Ganigan Lopez and a clear decision win over former 2x world title challenger Juan Alejo.

“I would like to thank Tutico Zabala for giving me an opportunity when everyone thought I was finished” stated Armando Torres “I want to fight for the world title, and Bomba Gonzalez stands in the way” Torres added ” A victory on May 21st will leave me closer to my dream of fighting for the title”

﻿”We are happy to close our spring series with an excellent fight that’s expected to deliver fireworks” stated Felix “Tutico” Zabala President of All Star Boxing, Inc “Both fighters are undefeated on Telemundo, Both are in each others way to fight for the(world) title, this will be an action packed fight” Zabala closed

Doors open at 7PM first bell at 8PM, Limited tickets remain on sale by calling 813-309-9991 or visit All Star Boxing, Inc on social media platforms for more information.

“Bomba” Gonzalez Vs “Ichiro Ozeiki” Torres will air live Friday May 21th at 12AM/EST on Telemundo