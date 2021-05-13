Promoter Eddie Hearn says the announcement for the undisputed showdown between WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury and WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua is imminent.

“I think it’s a very bad secret that the fight is happening in Saudi Arabia,” Hearn told Sky Sports News. “It’s the same people that we did the deal with Andy Ruiz…of course, you’ve got the Olympics finishing on August 7th, so in terms of a global spectacle, it would make sense to go on the 14th. That’s one of the things to tick off in the next, hopefully, few days.

“We’re in a stage where people are getting frustrated. The deal is done. Now we’re on the finer details of the contract, which came back last Friday. It went back last night. They are on calls now in the office about it, and I think at some point people are going to have to take a little bit of a leap of faith in this deal.”