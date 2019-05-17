Former unified bantamweight world champion Ryan Burnett (20-1, 10 KOs) returned with a sixth round stoppage of Jelbirt Gomera (14-6, 7 KOs) for the vacant WBC International super bantamweight title on Friday night at Ulster Hall in his hometown of Belfast, Northern Ireland. Burnett was in command all the way. The end came when Gomera turned his back following a pair of punishing Burnett body shots.

It was Burnett’s first fight since suffering his first pro defeat last November when he suffered a back injury against Nonito Donaire and was forced to retire on his stool.