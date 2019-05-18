Huck was announced as the winner in the ring, but the result was later changed to a no decision by the commission.

Heavyweight Marco Huck (42-5-1, 29 KOs) needed just 57 seconds to finish Nick Guivas (14-11-3, 9 KOs) on Friday night at Foxwoods Resort in Mashantucket, Connecticut. Former cruiserweight champ Huck immediately dropped Guivas. Huck then put Guivas down again with what was ruled an accidental foul (hitting on the break) and the bout was halted.

Unbeaten heavyweight George Arias (14-0, 7 KOs) was knocked down in round two, but managed to take an eight round unanimous decision over journeyman Keith Barr (19-12-1, 8 KOs). Scores were 78-73, 78-73, 77-74.

Junior lightweight Toka Kahn Clary (26-2, 18 KOs) scored a fifth round KO over Carlos Reyes (33-6-1, 23 KOs). Clary floored Reyes in rounds three and five. Time was :39.

Featherweight Elljah Pierce (9-1, 8 KOs) scored an upset third round KO over previously unbeaten Irvin Gonzalez (12-1, 9 KOs). Pierce dropped Gonzalez twice in round one and again in round three to claim the WBC USNBC silver title. Time was 2:12.