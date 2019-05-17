Rising lightweight contender WBO #13 Antonio “Toño” Moran (24-3, 17 KOs) is set to make his DAZN debut as he faces highly touted prospect Devin “The Dream” Haney (21-0, 13 KOs) over ten rounds for the WBC International lightweight title. Moran, 26, visited the ESPN studios in Mexico City to talk about his clash with Haney.



“I feel great coming into this fight, I’ve had 2 months to prepare for this showdown,” he said. “My experience will play a huge factor in this fight. I have fought on the biggest stage and proven I belong at the top. I am by far the best opponent Haney has faced and on May 25th I will come out victorious!”

AMoran is the former WBO Latino champion, making three knockout defenses on Telemundo before dropping a ten round decision to former 2x world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas this past June. Pedraza went on to win the world title in his following fight. Moran has since bounced back with a knockout win over Victor Zuñiga and is ready to face the top of his division once again.

President & CEO of All Star Boxing Felix “Tuto” Zabala Jr. stated “I am confident of Moran’s ability coming into this fight. He is young, hungry and packs a punch. We are happy to be working with Matchroom USA and DAZN on this co-promotion which will provide fireworks to the fans.”

The bout will be streamed on DAZN in the U.S and ESPN Latin America in South America.