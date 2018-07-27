By Marco Bratusch

Italian southpaw puncher Fabio Turchi (15-0, 11 KOs) finally seems to have a new dance partner to battle with for the vacant European Union cruiserweight championship in Bulgarian Tervel Pulev (11-0, 10 KOs), the younger brother of heavyweight Kubrat Pulev, a former two-time European titlist. A former decorated amateur boxer, Pulev decided to turn Pro quite late and as a result he is now fighting pretty often since his debut in the paid ranks less than two years ago. The European Boxing Union already set the purse bid for August 9 in Rome if the parties had not reach a deal by that date. The matchup appears an intriguing one, however it remains to see whether OPI Since 82 which has just started to manage Turchi’s career intends to take such risks rather than move Turchi to other paths, being the Italian still a pretty young and green fighter who has just turned the 25th birthday.

2016 Olympian Christian Mbilli (11-0, 11 KOs) has successfully defended his WBC Youth world title stopping Ramon Aguinaga (13-1, 9 KOs), from Mexico, in round five in a battle of unbeaten heavy-handed fighters few hours ago at Theatre du Tivoli in Le Cannes, France. Mbilli, aged 23, kept his record a perfect one, with all his victories arrived inside the distance as a reselt of his all-action style.

Spanish junior middleweight Jorge Fortea (17-1-1, 5 KOs), a tall and fast out-fighter, has just won the national 154-pounds belt hours ago over José Manuel Lopez Clavero (12-13-1, 3 KOs), cruising to a wide unanimous decision in Cullera, Spain, in a MGZ promoted card. It was the second attempt for Fortea after the fight against Kelvin Dotel in 2015 where he lost via TKO in round 8, his only loss so far.

Tomorrow night in Rome, Italy, former WBA titlist Giovanni DeCarolis (25-9-1, 13 KOs) will collide with veteran Roberto Cocco (20-15-1, 8 KOs) for the vacant Italian 168-pound title in a Roundzero promoted card. Both men tipped the scale inside the weight limit early this afternoon at Giulio Onesti baseball stadium in northern Rome. DeCarolis, a clear favorite, tried to win the national belt twice – although in the lower class of middleweights – at the beginning of his career but fell short against Gaetano Nespro and Matteo Signani. Cocco, 41, won the title multiple times back in the days but has not boxed anymore in the last 14 months, which considering his age can pose an issue on his overall conditioning. Both men have an aggressive style and the bout should deliver a decent show as long as it lasts.