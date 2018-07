WBO #5, WBC #8, WBA #9 light flyweight and former world title challenger Saul “Baby” Juarez (24-8-2, 13 KOs) and upstart Mario “Mayonesas” Andrade (13-7-6, 3 KOs) battled to a ten round draw on Friday night at the Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City. Neither fighter was ever in trouble and both had their moments. Scores were 95-94 Andrade, 96–93 Juarez and 95-95.