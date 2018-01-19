Euro Update

By Marco Bratusch

Tonight in Levallois-Petter, France, jr welterweight co-challengers Franck Petitjean (19-4-3, 3 KOs) and Adrea Scarpa (22-3, 10 KOs) will fight for the vacant European Union (EU) belt in a definitely packed bill put on by MK Events, which will be featuring eleven fights. Also on the card, former EBU champion Mohamed Mimoune (19-2, 2 KOs) will take on unbeaten Emiliano Dominguez Rodriguez (21-0, 7 KOs) for an IBO jr welterweight belt, lightweight Marvin Petit (21-1-1, 10 KOs) is set to face local veteran Samir Kasmi (22-13-1, 6 KOs) for a WBA Continental belt and swarmer Maiva Hamadouche (17-1, 14 KOs) defends her IBF female jr lightweight belt for the third time against local boxer Myriam Dellal (15-6-3, 2 KOs).

Here are the official weights:

Hamadouche 127.5 – Dellal 127.1

Mimoune 139.3 – Rodriguez 138.5

Petit 133.8 – Kasmi 134.1

Petitjean 139.2 – Scarpa 139.2

It’s finally confirmed that European light-heavyweight titleholder Karo Murat (31-3-1, 20 KOs) will take on official challenger Serhiy Demchenko (18-11-1, 12 KOs) in Germany, most likely in late March, as their managers reached a private deal earlier this week. Such match should deliver good action as both men are known to enjoy mixing with their opponent and wear them down with pressure and hard punching. Murat won the belt last July when he stopped Dominic Boesel in the eleventh round in Dresden, Germany, in the final part of a close contest. Demchenko already got his chance to win the then-vacant EBU belt in 2016 in Paris, France, even though Mehdi Amar managed to outbox him over twelve rounds.

The EBU board has recently named the two co-challengers to square off for the vacant European bantamweight title, they are Omar Lamiri (18-2, 8 KOs) and former IBF world champion Lee Haskins (35-4, 14 KOs). The 118 lbs belt became vacant when former title holder Karim Guerfi, who defended his belt once, last October, against Stephane Jamoye in a long-awaited rematch, relinquished his belt in order to take the chance of an IBO world title against Filipino boxer Michael Dasmarinas, a contest that might be happening in springtime. Frenchman Lamiri and British Lee Haskins already faced one another almost three years ago in Monte Carlo, a bout that went to the scorecards in Haskins’ favor when the Brit suffered a cut due to an accidental clash of heads. Fighters’ representatives to have time until February 15th to seal a private deal and avoid the purse bid.

Former WBC world title challenger Devis Boschiero (44-5-1, 21 KOs) will take on rangy European Union (EU) jr lightweight titlist Farouk Kourbanov (15-0, 3 KOs) in Italy as his representative OPI Since 82 reached a private deal with the champion’s handlers. This interesting clash of styles and generations will likely to take place in Italy in the spring.

A deluge of IBF regional titles has been approved and settled in last days:

Former Italian jr welterweight titlist Francesco Lomasto (13-1), who has recently vacated his national belt, is scheduled to fight against unbeaten Argentinian Jeremias Ponce (14-0, 9 KOs) for the vacant IBF Inter-Continental title on February 24th near Naples, Italy. Davide Buccioni’s BBT production will be promoting this significant comeback of professional boxing in the Naples area, where it lacked during last years.

Another IBF Inter-Continental title has been set earlier this week as young cruiserweight title holder Bilal Laggoune (21-1-2, 12 KOs) will take on Serdar Sahin (27-2, 18 KOs) in a voluntary defense of his belt. The fight is scheduled to take place in Gent, Belgium, on March 30th.

Spaniard Sergio Prado (13-7-2, 4 KOs), from Madrid, will be fighting against Frenchman Sofiane “Baby Face” Takoucht (32-3-1, 13 KOs) for the vacant IBF International featherweight belt. Takoucht’s only losses arrived facing quality fighters like Guillaume Frenois in 2009 and tough former world title challenger Alexander Miskirtchian twice, although his victories did not come over the best men of his division.