Estrada, Cortés make weight Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada 115 vs. Argi Cortés 114.6

(WBC franchise super flyweight title) Erika Cruz 125.7 vs. Jelena Mrdjenovich 125

(WBA female featherweight title) Hector Flores 107.8 vs. Sivenathi Nontshinga 107.6

(Vacant IBF light flyweight title) Rocky Hernandez 129.6 vs. Jorge Mata 129.4 Venue: Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico

Promoter: Matchroom

Venue: Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN

