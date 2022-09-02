Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada 115 vs. Argi Cortés 114.6
(WBC franchise super flyweight title)
Erika Cruz 125.7 vs. Jelena Mrdjenovich 125
(WBA female featherweight title)
Hector Flores 107.8 vs. Sivenathi Nontshinga 107.6
(Vacant IBF light flyweight title)
Rocky Hernandez 129.6 vs. Jorge Mata 129.4
Venue: Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
wait first how did Estrada get the “franchise” belt and what if he loses the fight? per WBC rules the challenger does NOT win the “franchise” title……..