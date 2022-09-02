September 2, 2022
Boxing News

Estrada, Cortés make weight

Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada 115 vs. Argi Cortés 114.6
(WBC franchise super flyweight title)

Erika Cruz 125.7 vs. Jelena Mrdjenovich 125
(WBA female featherweight title)

Hector Flores 107.8 vs. Sivenathi Nontshinga 107.6
(Vacant IBF light flyweight title)

Rocky Hernandez 129.6 vs. Jorge Mata 129.4

Venue: Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN

