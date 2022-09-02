Fighters competing in action on FOX and FS1 on Sunday leading into the Ruiz-Ortiz PPV previewed their respective matchups during a press conference Friday before they step into the ring at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. FOX will feature unbeaten super welterweight Joey Spencer taking on Kevin Salgado in a 10-rounder at 8PM ET/5PM PT. FS1 features unbeaten super bantamweight contender Ra’eese Aleem against Mike Plania in a 10-rounder at 7PM ET/4PM PT.

Joey Spencer: “I just want a big name next. Anybody in the top five. If I’m not able to get that, I’m down to fight Bryant Perrella, who fought Salgado to a draw. I’m coming into my own and I’m ready to go. I’m heavily underestimated, so all I can do is go in there and shock these dudes…he’s going to have to knock me unconscious in order to beat me.”

Kevin Salgado: “I’m knocking Spencer out. The fans have to know that I’m coming for it all. He wanted this fight and he’s going to get it…I’m going to win by knockout. That’s what we’re looking for no matter what.”

Ra’eese Aleem: “This is my chance to show everyone that I am the next contender to face Stephen Fulton Jr. for his world titles. I believe our paths will cross, but I have to get through an extremely tough opponent first…I’m putting on a spectacular performance Sunday. Everyone will be talking about how great the fight was and I’ll have my hand raised.”

Mike Plania: “This is going to be a great fight. I have a strong game plan and we’re going to use it to bring a victory home for the Philippines…My prediction is that I’m going to win this fight, no matter how it goes.”