ESPN+ Weights from Telford, England Liam Davies 120.7 vs Ionut Baluta 121.4

(WBC Int’l/EBU super bantamweight titles)



Anthony Yarde 179.2 vs Stefani Koykov 176.6



Eithan James 140 vs Keanen Wainwright 134.9

Ezra Taylor TBA vs Mohamed Cherif Benchadi TBA

Willo Hayden 135.8 vs Marian Marius Istrate 133.7

Jamie Stewart 144.5 vs Owen Cooper 146.5

Brad Strand 125.1 vs Darwin Martinez 128

George Davey 152.6 vs Paul Cummings 153.9

McCauley Owen 133.3 vs Eduardo Valverde 134.2 Venue: Telford International Centre, Telford, England

Promoter: Queensberry Promotions

TV: ESPN+, BT Sport Goulamirian, Egorov make weight Bizarre Weigh-In Story Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.