April 2, 2024
Boxing News

ESPN+ picks up Espinosa-Martinez clash

Junior welterweight standout Jimerr Espinosa (15-2, 14 KOs) looks to regain his career momentum when he takes on Angel Martinez (15-3-2, 14 KOs) this Saturday, April 6 in the 10-round main event at Sala Urbana in Naucalpan, Mexico. Espinosa-Martinez and undercard action will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

Espinosa is a 26-year-old puncher who went 11-0 with 10 knockouts before a December 2021 defeat against Jonathan Escobedo Martinez. He rebounded with a four-fight knockout streak before a split decision loss to U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson in December. Martinez, boasting the same number of knockouts as Espinosa, returns following a unanimous decision loss to David Moreno Potrero last April.

