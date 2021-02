On ESPN (10PM ET/7PM PT), WBC super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt is a -380 favorite over Oscar Valdez (+315). Based on their previous fights, this bout could be one for the ages.

On Showtime (9PM ET/6PM PT), four-division world champion Adrien Broner is -900 against unbeaten Jovanie Santiago +600. Broner always pulls big numbers. A notable co-feature is heavyweight Otto Wallin is a -275 favorite over Dominic Breazeale (+235).